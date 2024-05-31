Robert W. Baird Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $275.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.25.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $235.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

