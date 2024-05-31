Roth Capital Comments on Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $6.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.29. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of REPX stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,194,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,262,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,194,921 shares in the company, valued at $59,262,867. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,395,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.