Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.33.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $4,039,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,437,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $4,039,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,437,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,070 shares of company stock valued at $179,662,826. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

