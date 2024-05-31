Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.86-9.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70-38.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.05 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.860-9.940 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.33.

Salesforce Stock Down 19.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.26 and its 200 day moving average is $275.45. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,070 shares of company stock valued at $179,662,826 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

