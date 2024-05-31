Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.340-2.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.860-9.940 EPS.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.45. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.33.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 623,070 shares of company stock worth $179,662,826. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

