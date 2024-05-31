Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down previously from $157.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $124.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,131.36 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,531 shares of company stock worth $2,836,679 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,697,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

