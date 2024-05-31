Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,887 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,966,000 after buying an additional 1,106,724 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,265,000 after buying an additional 414,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,814,000 after buying an additional 310,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 349,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

