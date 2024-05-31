Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Expands By 67.7%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TNGRF opened at $7.10 on Friday. Thungela Resources has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

