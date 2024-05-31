SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

