SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,659 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

