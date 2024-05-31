Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 14,357 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 357,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $76.63 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $78.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

