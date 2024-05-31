Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

