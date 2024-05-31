Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 180,410 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 709.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180,410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 232,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

