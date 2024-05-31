Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 423 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuit by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after purchasing an additional 514,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,160 shares of company stock valued at $46,153,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $562.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.68. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

