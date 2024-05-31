Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Company Profile



PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

