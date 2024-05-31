Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,829,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

