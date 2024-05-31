Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 18,437 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRO opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

