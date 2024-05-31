Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,451 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

DLR opened at $144.04 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.55 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

