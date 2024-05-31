Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EHC opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.