Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 44,875 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 633,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $52,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 207,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

