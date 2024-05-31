Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $47,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,321.86 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $768.23 and a twelve month high of $1,363.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,262.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,133.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

