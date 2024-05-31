Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,620 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $60,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,610,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

