Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

