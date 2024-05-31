Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,999 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 667,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $43,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

