Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,279 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of United Rentals worth $56,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 88.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,001,000 after acquiring an additional 169,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,634,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $659.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.30 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

