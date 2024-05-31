Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,655 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $36,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after acquiring an additional 182,289 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,194,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,794,000 after buying an additional 762,271 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SU opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.86%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
