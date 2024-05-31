Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Up 2%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. 34,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 917,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $143,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

