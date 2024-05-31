Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the April 30th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of Talanx stock opened at C$78.80 on Friday. Talanx has a twelve month low of C$78.80 and a twelve month high of C$78.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.40.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

