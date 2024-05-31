Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Short Interest Update

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,326,400 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 1,409,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLNE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Talen Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Talen Energy stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $125.79.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talen Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

