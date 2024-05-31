TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $44,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 133.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 209.4% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $293.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.48. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

