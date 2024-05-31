TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 682,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,220,000 after acquiring an additional 337,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

