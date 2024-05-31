TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of United Rentals worth $59,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after buying an additional 149,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $659.23 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.30 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

