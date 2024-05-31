TD Asset Management Inc Has $61.79 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Dollar Tree worth $61,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average of $129.99. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

