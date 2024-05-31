TD Asset Management Inc Has $65.20 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,410 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $65,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,544,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $91.00 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.