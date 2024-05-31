TD Asset Management Inc Has $66.62 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179,141 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Humana worth $66,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.46 and a 200-day moving average of $367.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.