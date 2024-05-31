TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.53% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $50,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 857.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

