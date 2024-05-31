TD Asset Management Inc Sells 35,651 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,651 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $47,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $508,684,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,171,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,277,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $276.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.52. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.