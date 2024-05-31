TD Cowen Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $285.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.33.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,070 shares of company stock worth $179,662,826. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

