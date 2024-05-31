Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of TIKK opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.45.
About Tel-Instrument Electronics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tel-Instrument Electronics
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.