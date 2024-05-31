The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$64.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.09. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

