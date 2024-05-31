The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.37% of J. M. Smucker worth $49,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $14,198,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 329,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,580 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $107.95 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Read Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.