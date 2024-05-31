Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $109.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.54. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $63.84 and a 1-year high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

