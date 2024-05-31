Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Tomra Systems ASA Stock Up 3.4 %
TMRAY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.86.
Tomra Systems ASA Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.1199 dividend. This is a boost from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Tomra Systems ASA’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.
About Tomra Systems ASA
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
