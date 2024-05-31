Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Up 3.4 %

TMRAY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Tomra Systems ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.1199 dividend. This is a boost from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Tomra Systems ASA’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.