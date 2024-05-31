TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
TOR Minerals International Stock Performance
TORM stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. TOR Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
