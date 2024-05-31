Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in May

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 491,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.7 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
TSGTF stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $9.45.
About Tsingtao Brewery
