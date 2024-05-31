Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,162 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $49,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,938,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,899 shares of company stock worth $14,937,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $477.38 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $500.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.08 and a 200-day moving average of $430.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

