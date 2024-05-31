UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.24.

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.07 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

