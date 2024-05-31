United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

