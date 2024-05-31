United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,526 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $2,758,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,283,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

