United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 10,740 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 884,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

